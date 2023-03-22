The Global Edge Security Market size is expected to reach $57.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435148/?utm_source=GNW

In terms of services and products, edge security is where compute, storage, and network resources are utilized to assist in securing applications, services, and devices.



Edge cybersecurity gives security for computing processes that occur at the farthest reaches of the organization’s network. Frequently, these areas can pose a superior security risk, as the organization’s perimeter does not entirely encompass them. Whenever computations occur closest to the device rather than the network infrastructure, edge computing takes place.



Some general examples are IoT devices, sensors, fitness bands, and self-driving cars. Edge security devices may contain firewalls, routers, WAN devices, etc. They are designed to safeguard an organization from IoT edge computing devices that connects to the network. These security devices are intended to preserve the network’s perimeter and protect the network from edge devices.



Smart edge devices come with built-in processes, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics and may consequently have embedded edge security. Most medical edge devices contain built-in security, which sometimes competes with enterprise networks. Beyond the perimeter, web filtering, software firewall, anti-malware solutions, intrusion prevention systems, and smart threat detection will analyze the behavior of edge computing devices and supervise them for threats.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic has compelled enterprises to prefer e-learning and remote working platforms. With the growing popularity of remote working, business networks have seen increased requests for access. This factor resulted in increased traffic levels and increased data encryption traffic coming to the company networks. As a result, the requirement for an advanced network solution is expected to grow. Also, these types of security solutions are also anticipated to gain popularity in particular businesses even after the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



The increasing usage of 5G



The need for enhanced connectivity technology, like 5G, will continue to increase the growth and investment in edge computing and security. It will be easier to address numerous problems, like system lags and network connectivity in data processing, as the deployment of 5G is expected to take shape in computing devices. Driverless vehicles, augmented reality, and IoT devices are among the areas where the application of 5G would increase the edge computing devices, surging the demand for edge security to safeguard the database. Therefore, drive the edge security market’s growth.



Rising adoption of cloud-based services in SMES



The cloud development mode gives flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability to smoothen business operations. With SMEs shifting their focus to cloud solutions, service providers and cloud-based data protection solutions are anticipated to see significant growth, like in protecting the data of SMEs from security breaches and vulnerabilities. Cloud-based security solutions help in meeting the increasing need for IT security. SMEs have become more inclined toward adopting cloud-based security solutions, and cloud-based security service providers can use this opportunity by offering customized services to enterprises globally, which is expected to increase the adoption of edge security services and boost market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Insufficient budgeting and less awareness



This lack of awareness also caused low budgeting as almost every business face challenges in dealing with the lack of genuine data security and threats. Companies are still failing to allocate the necessary funds for these security solutions. Also, the initial setup cost of the software may be high and require constant supervision. Furthermore, many companies need specialized security software, which might cost extra. The less awareness and the low budget for the implementation of the security solutions like edge security will hamper the market expansion in the projected period.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the edge security market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment held the highest revenue share in the edge security market in 2021. This is due to the increased risk of malicious activity between the internet and corporate network. The shift to the network edge means users need direct internet access to SaaS and cloud applications, which raises the risk of cyberattack. With edge security, the internet has become a trusted method for connecting enterprise resources. This essential component provides security features to organizations and secure access without compromising performance.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of organization size, the edge security market is divided into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the edge security market in 2021. The growth is attributed due to the rising number of cyber-attacks on large firms, which have encouraged the adoption of edge security. Also, there is rising security awareness amongst the firms to protect their database. Hence the rising number of cyber-attacks and the awareness regarding edge security will boost the market segment’s growth in the forecasted period.



Vertical Outlook



By vertical, the edge security market is classified into, government & defense, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare & life sciences, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, energy & utilities and others. The government & defense segment garnered a prominent revenue share in the edge security market in 2021. The growth is attributed to the small size of the edge-based system, which requires fewer people to manage the technology. Edge technology also enables various government departments to opt for the data they want to collect, which allows them to decide where that data should be collected from and whether a particular edge device requires it to be connected at all times.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of deployment, the edge security market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The support & maintenance segment recorded a promising growth rate in the edge security market in 2021. They provide organizations with customer, backup, and technical support to ensure uninterrupted operations. With the higher adoption of edge security solutions across the industry verticals, the demand for supporting services by organizations is also increasing. The growing need is anticipated to propel the segment’s growth in the projected period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the edge security market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the edge security market in 2021. The growth is due to the business dynamism, pillars, vital institution pillars, vibrant innovation ecosystem, and financing mechanism. The higher adoption of the IoT and 5G services in the region is increasing the demand for edge security solutions with the growing usage of edge computing. Moreover, the region is the hub for numerous edge security solution providers which are investing in R&D to develop innovative services and products. Thereby boosting the market expansion in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Broadcom, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. is the forerunners in the Edge Security Market. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Fortinet, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Edge Security Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. (Cloud Software Group, Inc.), and Forcepoint LLC (Francisco Partners).



Recent Strategies Deployed in Edge Security Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: Palo Alto Networks came into partnership with Deutsche Telekom, a company engaged in integrated telecommunications. Under this partnership, both companies would offer a managed Secure Service Edge. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), an important component of SSE strategy would be delivered in partnership to provide consistent, high-performance access to particular applications by user or role.



Sep-2022: Palo Alto Networks partnered with Wipro, an India-based Information technology company. With this partnership, the company would deliver its customers’ complete platforms with managed services to support customers protect the cloud, and network and broadening their edge in a way that is combined, simple, and automated.



Oct-2022: Zscaler came into partnership with DYXnet, a member of NEOLINK and a carrier-neutral enterprise network service provider across China. Under this partnership, companies would launch the DYXnet SASE solution. With the solution customers could streamline security operations in the cloud, building a seamless user experience while protecting their IT infrastructures against the onslaught of cyber threats.



Aug-2022: Fortinet came into partnership with Comcast Business, a provider of big business capabilities and development to small businesses at affordable prices. Through this partnership, Fortinet would create SASE services that help customers at any stage of digital advancement with Fortinet’s industry-leading security-driven networking technology.



Jun-2022: Cisco joined hands with Kyndryl, a provider of IT infrastructure services. Under this partnership, companies would help enterprise customers boost their transformation into data-driven businesses powered by Cisco solutions and Kyndryl managed services.



Mar-2022: Fortinet partnered with Orange Business Services, a global integrator of communications products and services. In this partnership, both companies would aim to provide a disruptive approach to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). The approach consists of integration and automation allowing real-time service updates and an unparalleled user experience.



Apr-2021: Broadcom, Inc. teamed up with Google Cloud, a portfolio of cloud computing services. With this collaboration, companies would strengthen cloud services integration and boost innovation in the major software franchises of Broadcom. Additionally, Broadcom would provide its portfolio of security and enterprise operations software on Google Cloud, allowing enterprises to deploy Broadcomm solutions in DevOps, security, and more on Google Cloud’s trusted global infrastructure.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2022: Palo Alto Networks unveiled VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Technology on the Azure marketplace. This launch would provide comprehensive Zero Trust security at the enterprise edge and can broaden better NGFW abilities to support the protection of Azure private MEC applications, offering centralized defense against cyberattacks.



Apr-2022: Fortinet introduced FortiOS 7.2, the foundation of the Fortinet Security Fabric, and a new upgrade to its operating system. The launch of more than 300 latest features improves Fortinet’s capability to focus on security at every network edge integrated with the scale and performance required to prevent and detect threats in an organization’s complete infrastructure.



Mar-2022: Zscaler added new capabilities in its security service edge framework with three industry-first Zero Trust Network Access advancements for IT and security teams to confidentially replace legacy firewalls and VPNs.



Mar-2021: Cisco made enhancements to its SecureX platform, a cloud-native platform. The upgrade would simplify networking and security by helping security operations (SecOps) and Network Operations (NetOps) teams safely connect users to applications. Moreover, Cisco advanced its capabilities in the cloud-native platform, SecureX to more rapidly and effectively control the latest and growing threats.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2022: Palo Alto Networks took over Cider Security, a company engaged in software chain security and application security. This acquisition offers Cider’s technology of deep visibility and analysis of the processes and tools which are used across the application development lifecycle, which results in the capability to recognize and remediate sensitive risks at every level.



May-2022: Broadcom, Inc. announced an agreement to acquire VMware, Inc., a company engaged in innovating enterprise software. This acquisition would bring both complementary offerings of Broadcom Software Portfolio with the VMware platform to offer enterprise customers a broadened platform of key infrastructure solutions to boost innovation and meet the complex IT infrastructure requirements.



Feb-2022: Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. took over Spectral, an Israel-based innovator in advanced-first security tools. Under this acquisition, Checkpoint would broaden its cloud solution, Check Point CloudGuard, with the developer’s first security platform and deliver a broad range of cloud application security use cases consisting of Infrastructure as Code scanning and hardcoded secrets detection.



Feb-2022: Cloudflare took over Vectrix, a fellow security vendor. The acquisitions would enhance Cloudflare One, Cloudflare’s Secure Access System Edge security platform with more Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality.



Oct-2021: Forcepoint signed an agreement to acquire Bitglass, a company engaged in Security Service Edge. The acquisition of Bitglass’ SSE platform aligns with Force point’s Data first SASE architecture and would boost Force point’s efforts to make developed data security and threat protection technologies simple for enterprises to use and deploy.



Feb-2021: F5 Networks took over Volterra, an edge-as-a-service platform for service provider and enterprises. Through this acquisition, F5 aim to build an edge platform for service provider and enterprises. Additionally, as the division of F5’s offering, Volterra’s technology would help to propel security first, app-driven edge at ’unlimited scale’.



