Company announcement no. 10 - 23
22 March 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:
Jørgen Hansen (Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors)
H5 Capital ApS, a closely associated person to Jørgen Hansen, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of NTG, has on 21 March 2023 sold a total of 309,000 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 360 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
Attachment:
Notification of Managers’ transaction – H5 Capital ApS
Attachments
- Company announcement no. 10_23
- Company announcement no. 10_23_attachment notification_H5 Capital ApS