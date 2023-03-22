Asia Pacific Anti-Caking Agents Market Analysis & Industry Trends Report 2022: Focus on China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Anti-Caking Agents Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds), By Source (Synthetic and Natural), By Application (Dairy, Bakery, Seasonings & Condiments), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Anti-Caking Agents Market should witness market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Anti-Caking Agents Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $125 million by 2028. The Japan market is registering a CAGR of 6% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India market would showcase a CAGR of 7.2% during (2022-2028).



In order to avoid bridging throughout the packing process, which might slow down production, anti-caking compounds are utilised in the manufacturing process. This feature is anticipated to fuel the market for food anti-caking agents.

As a thickening, anti-caking agent, flour treatment agent, dough conditioner, pH regulator, strengthener, and yeast food, silicon dioxide is a common culinary component. Customers are seeking quick, easy, and nutritious food options, and quick food alternatives are becoming more distinct from subpar cuisine.



The EFSA approved the use of sodium tartrate combinations including iron chloride (FemTA) as an anti-caking agent in salt in January 2015, with a total use level of 106 mg/kg salt. The authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is must for the use of humectants and anticaking agents as direct food additives. A food substance's safety and functionality are assessed, together with all research on the substance's stability, purity, potency, performance, and usefulness.



Prior to clearance, strict criteria are established for additive requirements, including safety, the absence of unfavourable tastes and odours, and the verified need for use. The maximum dosage varies depending on the addition and the food it is used in. For instance, the amount of silicon dioxide allowed in grated cheese and powdered mixes is limited to 2% of the food's weight.



As urbanisation and the adoption of western culture rise in developing countries like China and India, there is a growing need for food inclusion. Due to its vast population and potential client base, China continues to be a lucrative market for food additives in the area. Additionally, the country is experiencing a huge period of innovation and the launch of new goods.

These initiatives included providing comprehensive information on the website, taking part in conferences and exhibitions, posting informational videos on YouTube signboards, conducting interactive radio counselling sessions, and more. As a result, the market for food inclusions in the Asia Pacific area is expanding. In the APAC Region, it will therefore promote the growth of anti-caking chemicals

Key Market Players

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

PPG Industries, Inc.

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation)

Kao Corporation

Solvay SA

Univar Solutions, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Brenntag SE

Scope of the Study

By Type

Calcium Compounds

Sodium Compounds

Others

By Source

Synthetic

Natural

By Application

Dairy

Bakery

Seasonings & Condiments

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

