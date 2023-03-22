The Global Organic Food and Beverages Market is forecast to grow by $310.08 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.85% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Food and Beverages Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112428/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the organic food and beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of new product launches, increasing number of M and A, and growing investments in organic food and beverages.



The organic food and beverages market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Organic fruits and vegetables

• Organic dairy products

• Organic prepared foods

• Organic meat

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies consumer awareness about health benefits of organic food and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the organic food and beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, new packaging innovations and growth of organic farming and concerns about environment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the organic food and beverages market covers the following areas:

• Organic food and beverages market sizing

• Organic food and beverages market forecast

• Organic food and beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic food and beverages market vendors that include Agrowave Organic Vegetable and Fruits, Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Arla Foods amba, AUGA Group AB, Aurora Organic Dairy, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Hometown Food Co., Kellogg Co., Maple Hill Creamery LLC, Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Organic Valley, PepsiCo Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., PS Organic, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., United Natural Foods Inc., and Drakes Organic Spirits Inc. Also, the organic food and beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

