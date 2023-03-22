European Smart Container Industry Report 2022 Featuring A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, Orbcomm, SkyCell, TRAXENS, AirDAO, ZillionSource, Berlinger, Globe Tracker, Nexxiot, & Phillips Connect

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Smart Container Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Offering, By Technology (Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa Wan) and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Smart Container Market should witness market growth of 17.4% CAGR during 2022-2028

The Germany market dominated the Europe Smart Container Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $825.1 Million by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 18.3% during (2022-2028).



With the use of smart containers, shippers can keep an eye on their cargo without any obstacles. Smart containers enable the carrier to know what's kept inside the container before loading up. These containers reduce the need for insurance for cargo as the operators could easily get all related insights. Further, it reduces friction by avoiding multiple repositioning stops. As a result, smart containers are reshaping supply chains with enhanced financial control.



Moreover, the data provided by the sensors equipped in these containers could help the operators know about any unexpected events like an accidental door opening or delayed movement of cargo. This would enable the operators to estimate the supply chain process better and plan accordingly. Tracking a container's location and condition with real-time data could result in improved optimization and visibility.



It is crucial for businesses in the transportation industry to be able to react to rapidly changing events due to uncertainties in the environment. Due to this, using digitally sourced data and focusing on data driven decisions is considered much more efficient by business operators. Companies in shipping & logistics industry are widely shifting towards the usage of smart containers. The technologies used in smart containers are user-friendly and flexible that serves standardized procedures according to the customers' requirement.



A large number of companies would be encouraged to invest in the logistics industry in the United Kingdom as a response to the government's new multimillion latest plan focused on making supply chains efficient. In addition, the government launched a campaign to retain skilled personnel in the logistics industry.

This campaign would be the government's response to unprecedented scenarios faced by the industry during the pandemic period. The unveiled strategy includes an investment of £7 million, which is incorporated for the adoption of innovative technologies and digitalization of the logistics sector.

