Global Medical Tourism Country Profiles Report 2023: Latest Information on In-bound/Origin Destinations with Facts and Figures for 170+ Countries

Medical tourism is again booming
Medical tourists may number an estimated 14 million and rising so they are increasingly being courted by nations.
The world has changed so medical tourism destinations and businesses risk being left behind. Medical tourism represents a promising growth market within tourism. Medical tourism will grow by 10% a year and as economies recover this will reach 20%. Outward medical travel is a global industry valued at hundreds of billions of dollars and is projected to grow dramatically over the next five years.
The publisher has spent the last 20 years writing on, researching, collecting information and analysing global medical tourism. "I expected a slow medical tourism recovery after the pandemic closed borders but have been surprised how quickly the business has rebounded.
But those expecting to carry on as if in 2019 will be in for a nasty shock as not only has the world and customer expectations changed but despite some countries exiting the market, new players have the potential to take on existing top destinations" says the analyst.
This report is the world's only detailed country profiles of 172 countries involved in medical tourism.
- This report has the latest information, facts and figures on medical tourism by country.
- Medical tourists are increasingly being courted by nations in an organised way.
- Healthcare businesses are setting up physically in another country.
- Some countries have exited the market but others known as suppliers- are becoming destinations.
- The medical tourism market is a dynamic one that is fast moving and changing quickly.
Who the report is for
- Medical tourism destinations
- Global healthcare providers
- Medical tourism agents
- Medical tourism trainers and consultants
- Management consultants
- Insurance companies and brokers
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- Travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- National and local government policy makers
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Assistance companies
- Travel managers
Why buy this report?
- Keep up to date with trends in medical tourism and how the market is changing
- Understand the impact of political and economic changes.
- See an overview of what key countries are doing.
- Find out which countries are succeeding in promoting medical tourism.
Key Topics Covered:
The world's only detailed country profiles of 172 countries involved in medical tourism.
- Inbound medical tourism 2019
- Inbound medical tourism 2020
- Inbound medical tourism 2021
- Inbound medical tourism 2022
- Inbound health and wellness
- Outbound medical tourism
- Tourists 2019
- Tourists 2020
- Tourists 2021
- Tourists 2022
- Medical tourism revenue USD 2019
- Medical tourism revenue USD 2020
- Medical tourism revenue USD 2021
- Medical tourism revenue USD 2022
- Population 2023
- Diaspora
- Overview
- Potential
- Medical tourism numbers
- Reliability of numbers
- Medical tourism numbers targets
- Health tourism numbers in
- Health tourism numbers targets
- Medical tourism visas
- Where medical tourists come from
- Why inbound medical tourists go there
- Inbound medical tourism treatments
- Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
- Target markets by country
- Medical tourism promotion
- Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism at airports and airlines
- Health tourism
- Health tourism promotion
- Health tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue targets
- Health tourism revenue
- Health tourism revenue targets
- Medical tourism numbers out
- Medical tourism outbound spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurers and medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Medical tourism regulation
- Medical tourism price regulation
- Compulsory travel health insurance for visitors
- Promotional organisations
