Automotive Bearing Market Estimated to Reach Revenue of US$ 51.8 Billion by 2031; The Passenger Vehicles Segment Held 37.3% of Market Share

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Automotive bearings are machines used for constraining relative motion to the desired motion and help in reducing friction between the moving parts of an automobile. They form a key component in vehicles and help in the smooth and efficient running of the automobile.

The global Automotive Bearing Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2031. Bearings can be used in personal cars, two- and three-wheelers, and heavy load-carrying commercial vehicles as well. The rise in automobile sales across the world is projected to promote market growth for automotive bearings.

The adoption of advanced technology-based bearings for multiple automotive applications or components is likely to favor the overall growth of this market during the forecast period. Additionally, the surge in demand for lightweight vehicles and electric vehicles is further projected to attract significant revenues for the overall Automotive Bearing Market.



However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing automotive bearings and the lack of skilled labor in industries are estimated to create a challenging environment for this market. Nevertheless, the advent and increase in the adoption of sensor-bearing units and the development of additive manufacturing procedures are likely to create new business opportunities for this market during the forecast period.

According to the TMR report, the global Automotive Bearing Market value stood at US$ 28.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 51.8 Bn by the end of 2031. An increase in R&D activities for bearing materials and coatings is expected to help augment this market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Expansion of the Automotive Sector : Government-imposed restrictions on carbon emissions are propelling automobile manufacturers to opt for eco-friendly automotive parts that would increase the fuel and engine efficiency of vehicles. This automatically propels the demand for automotive bearings, thereby promoting the market growth. Besides this, the demand for lightweight vehicles is also on the rise, which further boosts the demand for automotive bearings.

: Government-imposed restrictions on carbon emissions are propelling automobile manufacturers to opt for eco-friendly automotive parts that would increase the fuel and engine efficiency of vehicles. This automatically propels the demand for automotive bearings, thereby promoting the market growth. Besides this, the demand for lightweight vehicles is also on the rise, which further boosts the demand for automotive bearings. Use of Advanced Materials in Manufacturing Technologies: Cutting-edge technology is used for manufacturing advanced materials that constitute automotive bearings. As high-carbon chromium steel is durable and cost-efficient at the same time, it is used for fabricating automotive bearings. However, other materials such as plastic, stainless steel, and ceramics are also used for making bearings. The integration of sensors in bearings helps in smooth operation, thereby resulting in high demand in the market. Also, the use of advanced sensor-based technologies that aid in software simulation and the dependability of bearings is further expected to aid in global market development.

Key Drivers

Rise in adoption of passenger vehicles would aid in Automotive Bearing Market expansion

Increase in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the automotive sector is anticipated to be a significant market trend

Rapid expansion of the automotive sector, especially post the COVID-19 pandemic, is projected to promote business in the near future



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2022 and emerged dominant. This is owing to the presence of large automobile manufacturing bases in countries such as Japan, China, and India.

Expansion of the automotive sector and the rise in adoption of EVs worldwide augments the demand for automotive bearings, thereby contributing positively to regional market revenue

Key Players

Prominent players in the global Automotive Bearing Market include

Schaeffler AG,

Nachi-Fujikoski Corp.,

Rheinmetall Automotive,

RBC Bearings Incorporated,

SNL Bearings Ltd.,

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.,

NTN Corporation,

SKF,

Minebea Co., Ltd.,

Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC,

NSK Ltd., and JTEKT Corp.



Automotive Bearing Market Segmentation

Bearing Type

Ball Bearings

Roller Bearings Cylindrical & Needle Roller Bearings Tapered Roller Bearings Spherical Roller Bearings

Plain Bearings

Thrust Bearings

Others

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Sedans Hatchbacks SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks

Buses and Coaches



Application

Engine

Gearbox

Transmission

Wheel

Steering

Others

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

GCC

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico

