Global Mammography Systems Market to Hit Sales of US$ 5,122.4 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mammography systems market was valued at US$ 2,739.9 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of US$ 5,122.4 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

As of 2021, the global mammography system market has been growing steadily due to various factors driving its demand. One of the primary drivers is the increasing incidence of breast cancer.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases diagnosed in 2020. It also accounts for the second-highest number of cancer-related deaths in women, with an estimated 685,000 deaths in 2020.

The prevalence of breast cancer varies by region and age group, with higher rates observed in developed countries. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that in the United States alone, more than 281,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2021, and approximately 43,600 women will die from the disease. Breast cancer can also occur in men, although it is relatively rare. According to the ACS, an estimated 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in men in 2021, and approximately 530 men will die from the disease each year in the global mammography system market.

The demand for mammography is witnessing a significant upsurge due to growing emphasis on early detection and prompt treatment are critical for improving the prognosis of breast cancer patients. In the US and most of the European countries, regular mammography screenings are recommended for women over the age of 40 or those at higher risk of developing breast cancer. Other risk factors for breast cancer include family history, genetic mutations, and lifestyle factors such as alcohol consumption, obesity, and physical inactivity.

The development of advanced mammography systems, such as digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM), has improved the accuracy and sensitivity of breast cancer detection, leading to increased demand. Favorable reimbursement policies by governments and healthcare providers have also made mammography procedures more accessible to patients.

The recent developments and advancements in the mammography system market include the introduction of DBT and CEM, which are new imaging techniques that use 3D imaging and contrast agents to create a more detailed image of breast tissue, respectively. AI algorithms are also being used to analyze mammography images and improve the accuracy of breast cancer detection. Mobile mammography units equipped with digital mammography systems are being used to increase access to mammography screening, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The current and future market landscape for mammography systems is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market, including Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings, and Hologic Inc. The market is expected to continue growing over the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing breast cancer incidence, growing awareness about early detection, and technological advancements.

The growth opportunities in the mammography system market include the potential for growth in developing economies due to the increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about breast cancer. The development of advanced mammography systems, the use of mobile mammography units, and the use of AI algorithms to analyze mammography images are also expected to drive growth and increase demand for mammography systems.

Analogue System to Dominate Global Mammography Systems Market, with more than 66% Market Share, Market is Witnessing Rapid Shift to Digital System

There are two types of mammography systems: analogue and digital. In recent years, digital mammography has become more popular due to its higher image quality and faster image processing. However, analogue mammography systems still have a significant demand and adoption rate among hospitals and clinics, especially in developing countries.

Cost: Analogue mammography systems are generally less expensive than digital mammography systems. This is because they do not require as much advanced technology and equipment. In addition, analogue mammography systems have a longer lifespan compared to digital systems, which need to be replaced more frequently due to technological advancements. However, analogue mammography systems do require more maintenance and upkeep, as the film and processing chemicals need to be regularly replaced.

Efficiency: Digital mammography systems are generally faster and more efficient than analogue systems. This is because digital images can be viewed and processed immediately, whereas analogue images require processing time in a darkroom. In addition, digital mammography systems have a lower rate of retakes, which reduces patient exposure to radiation and saves time for both patients and radiologists in the global mammography system market.

Accuracy: Digital mammography systems have been shown to be slightly more accurate than analogue systems in detecting breast cancer, especially in women under the age of 50 and those with dense breast tissue. However, analogue mammography systems are still highly accurate and are capable of detecting small breast tumors. In addition, some studies have suggested that analogue mammography systems may be better at detecting certain types of breast cancer, such as lobular carcinoma.

Penetration: Analogue mammography systems have a higher penetration rate in developing countries due to their lower cost and simplicity. In many rural and low-income areas, digital mammography systems are not yet available, and analogue systems are the only option for breast cancer screening. However, as digital mammography technology becomes more affordable and accessible, the penetration rate of analogue systems is likely to decline.

Top 10 Players Holds 53% Revenue of Global Mammography Systems Market

The global market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Fujifilm Holding Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation, and others.

Fujifilm Holding Corporation is one of the leading players in the market and captured more than 9% revenue share in 2021. The company offers a wide range of mammography systems, including the AMULET series, which uses digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) technology. Fujifilm has a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region, where the demand for mammography systems is growing rapidly.

General Electric Company (GE) is another major player in the mammography system market. The company's flagship product is the Senographe Pristina, a mammography system that features patient-assisted compression and is designed to improve patient comfort during the screening process. GE also offers a range of other mammography systems, including 3D mammography systems and mobile mammography units.

