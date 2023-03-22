Net Zero Everything Ebook Available for Free Download

Lake City, Colo., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reaching net zero carbon as a country requires us to rethink how we design and build structures–and how we draft land-use policies, codes, and regulations. This is a colossal task, but one that is arguably essential for our very survival.

Green Builder Media’s Net Zero Everything ebook is a new primer on the topic. It offers a snapshot view of where we are with the net-zero transition for buildings, including a deep dive on crucial aspects, including:

Advances in Building Technology. Beyond the building envelope, advances in HVAC systems, windows, solar, cavity insulation and smart controls are further facilitating the transition to zero.

Builders who construct houses to reflect the changing environment will not only be addressing the realities of climate change and advanced building codes, but they will also be building the types of homes people want to live in.

Within the building sector, the vernacular is moving from net zero energy–which focuses on operational efficiency–to full-scale decarbonization, addressing embodied carbon, or the total amount of emissions generated during the manufacturing, transportation, construction, operation, and end-of-life phases of the building process.

The Net Zero Everything ebook was brought to you by the generosity of Nudura, Greenfiber, and NV Energy.

