Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market 2022 - 2027: Rising Focus on Developing Human-aware Artificial Intelligence Systems Drives Growth

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market is estimated to be USD 3.26 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.88 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.2%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Cross-industry Partnerships and Collaborations

Increased Emphasis on the Adoption of Digital Transformation Practices to Realize Cost Savings

Restraints

Limitations in AI Decision-making

Opportunities

Rising Focus on Developing Human-aware Artificial Intelligence Systems

Increase in the Consumption of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Initial Implementation and Perception Concerns

Market Segmentation

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market is segmented based on Applications, Technology, End-Users, and Geography.

By Applications, the market is classified into Virtual Assistants, Cybersecurity, Dosage Error Reduction, Drug Discovery, and Others.

By Technology, the market is classified into Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing.

By End-Users, the market is classified into ACOS & MCOS, Patients, Payers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Providers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

AiCure

Atomwise, Inc.

Berg LLC

Biobeat

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

Butterfly Network

Clarifai, Inc.

CloudMedx, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Google LLC

InSilico Medicine

Intel Corp.

IBM

Komodo Health, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Qventus, Inc.

Sensely Corp.

Verge Analytics, Inc.

