The Global Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market is forecast to grow by $8.1 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period

Our report on the personal care contract manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness amongst consumers on personal hygiene, rising demand for flexible and innovative packaging, and growth and expansion of cosmetic sector.



The personal care contract manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Skin care

• Hair care

• Make-up and cosmetics

• Others



By Service

• Manufacturing

• Packaging

• Custom formulation



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the influence through social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the personal care contract manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, increased online penetration and premiumization through product innovation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the personal care contract manufacturing market covers the following areas:

• Personal care contract manufacturing market sizing

• Personal care contract manufacturing market forecast

• Personal care contract manufacturing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal care contract manufacturing market vendors that include AIG Technologies, Albea Services SAS, ANJAC Health and Beauty, Beautech, Cosmetic Group USA Inc., CoValence laboratories, FAREVA SA, Formula Corp., KIK Custom Products Inc., KDC One, Kolmar Korea, McBride Plc, Nutrix International LLC, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Sarvotham Care Ltd., Tropical Products, UNIVERSAL PACKAGING SYSTEMS Inc., Vi Jon LLC, VVF Group, and World Wide Packaging LLC. Also, the personal care contract manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

