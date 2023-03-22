The Global Bactericide Market is forecast to grow by $1582.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bactericide Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431373/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bactericide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for bactericide in agriculture sector, rise in demand in developing countries, and increasing demand for effective solutions for better soil protection.



The bactericide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Soil treatment

• Foliar spray



By Type

• Dry

• Liquid



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of bactericides in organic farming as one of the prime reasons driving the bactericide market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid deployment of bactericides for better crop yield and rise in number of M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bactericide market covers the following areas:

• Bactericide market sizing

• Bactericide market forecast

• Bactericide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bactericide market vendors that include AMVAC Chemical Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioSafe Systems LLC, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Hawthorne Gardening Co., MBBT CHEMICAL Co., Nikki Universal Co. Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., OmniLytics Inc., PI Industries Ltd., SePRO Corp., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., Sibbiopharm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., SupplyTrade Ltd., Biostadt India Ltd., FMC Corp., and Syngenta Crop Protection AG. Also, the bactericide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431373/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________