The Global Thrust Vector Control Market is forecast to grow by $2575.3 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period

Our report on the thrust vector control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for thrust reverser to tackle adverse climatic conditions during landing, technical advancement in thrust vector control systems, and increasing demand for newer-generation aircraft.



The thrust vector control market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Flex nozzle

• Gimbal nozzle

• Thrusters

• Rotating nozzle



By Type

• Thrust vector actuation system

• Thrust vecotr injection system

• Thrust vecotr thruster system



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for commercial and general aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the thrust vector control market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for thrust vector control systems in newer-generation fighter aircraft and slimming down of engine nacelles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the thrust vector control market covers the following areas:

• Thrust vector control market sizing

• Thrust vector control market forecast

• Thrust vector control market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thrust vector control market vendors that include Almatech, BAE Systems Plc, Creative Motion Control, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., JASC Corp., Leidos Holdings Inc., Moog Inc., Steven Douglas Corp., TT Electronics Plc, Wickman Spacecraft and Propulsion Co., Woodward Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., and Raytheon Technologies Corp. Also, the thrust vector control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

