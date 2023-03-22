Global Household Food Storage Containers Market Analysis Report 2023: Demand for Eco-friendly and Compact Food Storage Containers Witnesses a Surge

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Food Storage Containers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Household Food Storage Containers Market to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Household Food Storage Containers estimated at US$25.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Household Food Storage Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Reusable Food Containers Hold Potential in Curbing the Spread of COVID-19

How COVID-19 Pandemic is Likely to Impact the Future of Packaging Design?

Competitive Scenario

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Household Demand Sets Perfect Ground for Expansion of Global Food Storage Container Market

World Market for Household Food Storage Containers by Distribution Channel (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Offline, and Online

Salient Drivers & Restraints

Analysis by Material

World Market for Household Food Storage Containers by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Plastic, Glass, and Other Materials

Regional Analysis

World Household Food Storage Containers Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Household Food Storage Containers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

An Introduction to Household Food Storage Containers: Essential Components of Kitchens

Improving Food Storage & Reducing Wastage with Food Containers

Organizing & Managing Household Food Storage Containers Efficiently with Lids

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Containers Keep Frozen Foods Tasty and Safe

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand

E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Food Storage Containers Market

Advent of Advanced Food Storage, Processing, and Preservation Techniques Minimize Risks Pertaining to Food Wastage and Loss

Introduction of Advanced Technologies Fuel Demand for Food Storage Containers

Increasing Environment Degradation Concerns Propel Demand for Sustainable Food Storage Containers

Demand for Eco-friendly and Compact Food Storage Containers Witnesses a Surge

Introduction of Stringent Guidelines for Curtailing Plastics Use Propel Demand for Sustainable Food Storage Units

Upsides of Plastic-based Food Storage Containers

Plastic Food Containers Mired Under Safety Concerns

Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Food Storage Containers

Average Time Taken for Different Packaging Solutions to Breakdown in the Environment

Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Food Storage Containers Market

Potential Adverse Effects of Chemicals Used in Food Packaging on Human Health

Are There Safer Plastic Food Containers?

Alternatives to Plastic Food Containers

Glass vs. Plastic Food Storage Containers: Outperforming One Another in Specific Areas

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 76 Featured)

Accent-Fairchild Group

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Newell Brands

Plastipak Holdings Incorporated

Printpack Incorporated

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Sterilite Corporation

Tupperware U.S., Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd0ceu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

