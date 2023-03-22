The Global Ibuprofen API Market is forecast to grow by $31.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ibuprofen API Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431369/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ibuprofen API market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing geriatric population, evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries, and increase in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production.



The ibuprofen API market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Contract manufacturing organizations



By Product

• Prescription

• Over-the-counter



By Geography

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the paradigm shift in API manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the ibuprofen API market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the R&D investments by ibuprofen API manufacturers and increase number of CEP approval for the manufacture of ibuprofen API will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ibuprofen API market covers the following areas:

• Ibuprofen API market sizing

• Ibuprofen API market forecast

• Ibuprofen API market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ibuprofen API market vendors that include Arch Pharmalabs Ltd., Athos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, BASF SE, Chemino Pharma Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Granules India Ltd., HELM AG, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Octavius Pharma Pvt Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rochem International Inc., SI Group Inc., Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Titan Lab Pvt Ltd., and Otto Brandes GmbH. Also, the ibuprofen API market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

