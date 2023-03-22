United Kingdom Legal Services Market Report 2023: Revenue Reached Almost £44 Billion in 2022 with Exports of Legal Services Reaching Almost £7 Billion - Forecasts to 2025

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report comes at a time of major changes in the sector including the arrival of no-fault divorces, new legislation for domestic abuse cases, more encouragement for mediation, and a strong growth in online divorce applications.

The eighth edition of an annual report which provides a review of the market looking at the legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, the key players and future market developments with forecasts to 2025.

UK legal services sector registering healthy growth but mixed fortunes for consumer legal markets

In 2022 the legal services market was valued at £43.9bn increasing by 6.3% at current prices on the 2021 value.

Law firm numbers continue to fall and at the end of 2022 there were 9,622 firms in England and Wales, a 2% decrease on the total in December 2021. The number of law firms across the UK has dropped to around 11,500.

The top 100 UK law firms generated a combined revenue of £31.6bn in 2021/22, an increase of 10.1% compared to the previous year. The top 10 UK law firms had total revenues of £17.2bn, an 8.7% increase on 2021.

Legal advice for business and commercial matters (including commercial property) is the largest specific market segment and it increased its share of the total UK legal services market to over 48% in 2022 (over 47% in 2021).

The core consumer law market value was estimated at over £17bn in 2022 and the largest segment is personal injury/accident/medical negligence work valued at over £4bn. Family law and employment law are the next largest segments. "Other legal services" account for the remaining £5.4bn and this is mainly made up of some smaller consumer law markets.

In the consumer law market, the best performing sectors over the last year have been family law and employment law. The wills and probate sector had steady growth but the personal injury sector continued to struggle with claims numbers falling for the third year running. The residential conveyancing market was performing well for most of 2022 but the mini-budget and subsequent interest rate increases in Autumn had an immediate negative impact on the sector and it is still struggling.

The forecast for 2023 assumes similar growth in market value to 2022. Between 2022 and 2026, CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is forecast at 5.46%.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET STRUCTURE

Clear majority of legal advisers are regulated

Law firm segments

Law firm numbers continue to decrease year-on-year

Chamber numbers increase in 2022

Licensed conveyancers

Patent and trademark attorneys

Cost lawyers

Alternative business structures (ABS)

Alternative legal services providers

The Big Four

Other providers of legal services

Personnel numbers

Solicitors

Barristers

Other legal professionals

Total legal services employment

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

LSB's annual assessment of legal services regulators

MOJ review of civil legal aid

Review of the civil costs regime

Increasing the use of mediation in the civil justice system

Mapping the unregulated legal sector

Official Injury Claim - first year review

HMCTS's Court Reforms Behind Schedule and Still Gaps

THE KEY PLAYERS

The Top 100 firms generate strong growth

Acquisitions and mergers

Top 5 UK Law Firms - Profiles

DLA Piper International LLP

Clifford Chance LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Hogan Lovells.

Linklaters LLP

Selected Other Legal Services Providers

Listed Law Firms

DWF

Gateley PLC

The Ince Group PLC

Keystone Law Group PLC

Knights PLC

NAHL Group PLC

RBG Holdings PLC (Rosenblatt)

Other listed companies with legal interests

Anexo.

Frenkel Topping Group

Marlowe

MJ Hudson

Consumer Law Firms

Coop Legal Services

Fletchers Solicitors

Irwin Mitchell LLP

Minster Law Ltd

Slater & Gordon Lawyers

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Market revenue reaches almost £44bn in 2022

UK exports of legal services reach almost £7bn

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Corporate, financial and commercial law

Overview

M&A activity

Company formations and insolvencies

Commercial Courts

International litigation and dispute resolution

Personal injury

Overview

The number of cases continues to decline in 2022

Number of PI claims reaching courts falls for fourth year running

Commercial and residential property, including conveyancing

Overview

Upturn in property transactions halted in 2022

Wills, trusts and probate

Overview

Probate applications decreasing in 2022

Family law

Overview

Marginal decrease in Family Court cases started in 2022

Employment law

Overview

Employment tribunal cases increasing since 2017

THE FUTURE

Further growth expected in 2023 at a similar rate to 2022

Forecasts

PROFESSIONAL BODIES AND REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

