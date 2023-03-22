The Global Angio Suites Market is forecast to grow by $819.65 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Angio Suites Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431368/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the angio suites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders, increasing product launches, and a paradigm shift toward MI procedures.



The angio suites market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Biplane angio suite

• Single plane angio suite



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Diagnostic and ambulatory surgery centers

• Research laboratories and institutes



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with diagnostic imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the angio suites market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of M&A activities and advances in technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the angio suites market covers the following areas:

• Angio suites market sizing

• Angio suites market forecast

• Angio suites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading angio suites market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., B. Braun SE, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Hologic Inc., IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lam Vascular and Associates, Mentice AB, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Planmeca Oy, QMD, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Surgical Science Sweden AB. Also, the angio suites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

