The Global Sustained Release Coating Market is forecast to grow by $207.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431366/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sustained release coating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for pharmaceutical products, rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in technology.



The sustained release coating market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Pills



By Application

• In vitro

• In vivo



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of biodegradable and environmentally friendly sustained release coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the sustained release coating market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on improving drug bioavailability and reducing dosing frequency and increasing adoption of nanotechnology-based sustained release coatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sustained release coating market covers the following areas:

• Sustained release coating market sizing

• Sustained release coating market forecast

• Sustained release coating market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sustained release coating market vendors that include Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Coating Place Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, G.M. Chemie Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, LFA Machines Oxford Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Panchsheel Organics Ltd., Pfizer Inc., S.B. Panchal and Co., Spraycel Coatings, Viatris Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, and Meenaxy Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Also, the sustained release coating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________