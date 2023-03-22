Fermyon Releases Spin 1.0, the Easiest Way for Developers to Build WebAssembly Serverless Functions

LONGMONT, Colo., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fermyon Technologies, the serverless WebAssembly company, today introduced Spin 1.0, a major new release of the world’s first serverless functions framework based on WebAssembly. With support for SQL databases, NoSQL key/value storage, OCI registry support and a variety of popular languages, Spin 1.0 meets the needs of today’s full stack developer. A developer can get started with Spin, going from blinking cursor to deployed serverless function in 66 seconds. Fermyon will be showcasing Spin 1.0 tomorrow at WASM I/0 2023 .



Developer advocates on Fermyon Spin:

Kelsey Hightower said: “I'm getting some hands on time with WebAssembly by playing around with Fermyon and their Spin framework. I think it’s extra dope.”

Nigel Poulton said: “Spin is a leading WebAssembly framework and has made amazing progress in its first year. The addition of key value storage and support for OCI keep it ahead of the curve and are driving it into more and more use cases.”

Thorsten Hans said: “With Spin, I can finally build next-generation cloud-native applications leveraging containers and WebAssembly. Thanks to Spin, serverless got incredibly fast, secure by default and super lightweight.”



Spin is the simplest framework for building, deploying and running fast, secure and composable cloud microservices with WebAssembly. Built with a serverless API (like AWS Lambda and Azure Functions), Spin applications are not only quick to deploy but are easy to build as well. Microsoft has integrated Fermyon Spin into its cloud offerings and other software vendors are in the process of integrating it into their offerings.

“Cloud native development has been slow and tedious for developers. Fermyon wants to reverse that trend. We want to make serverless apps fast. Fast to develop, fast to deploy and fast to run. With Spin, a developer can go from blinking cursor to deployed application in 66 seconds. The open source ecosystem gathering around Spin is propelled forward by WebAssembly, the underlying technology. Spin 1.0 is the culmination of a year’s development, and we could not have reached this milestone without the enthusiasm, contributions and support of this rapidly expanding community,” said Matt Butcher, co-founder and CEO of Fermyon.

On top of its already voluminous feature set, new features in Spin 1.0 include:

Key-value store, PostgreSQL and Redis integration enabling stateful applications

Support for the OCI Registry standard enabling standard packaging alongside Docker images

Support for today’s most popular programming languages including Javascript/Typescript, Python, Rust, Go, Java and .NET

Substantial command stability improvements for a better developer experience

Extensibility including plug-ins and trigger(s) for expanded application scope

End-to-end testing enabling confidence in code completion and stability

