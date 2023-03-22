Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2023: Players Include Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Genmab

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $49.81 billion in 2021 to $56.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $86.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Major players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of pembrolizumab, blinatumomab, casirivimab, and imdevimab. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cancer monoclonal antibodies refer to a particular class of protein created in a lab that has the ability to bind to certain bodily targets, such as antigens on the surface of cancer cells. Each monoclonal antibody is designed to bind to a single antigen, and there are many different types of monoclonal antibodies.



The main types of monoclonal antibody therapies in cancer monoclonal antibodies are bevacizumab (avastin), rituximab (rituxan), trastuzumab (herceptin), cetuximab (erbitux), and panitumumab (vectibix). Avastin is a medication that helps people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It can also be employed to treat diabetic eye problems and other retinal issues.

It's administered into the eye to assist delay the loss of eyesight caused by certain disorders. The different applications include breast cancer, blood cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer, colorectal cancer, and others and involve various sectors such as hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, pharmacies, and others.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases.Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.



The high costs involved in the development of monoclonal antibodies with advanced techniques act as a major restrain for the market due to the complex production process, expensive biological and chemical materials, and clinical trials, as well as required safety, efficacy, and quality tests. Advanced equipment is required for the large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies that encompass multiple disulfide bonds and post-translational modifications, and this equipment is expensive.

Clinical efficacy is usually achieved by injecting large amounts of monoclonal antibodies into the system, which means that large quantities are required to be produced for each treatment, thus increasing the cost. According to The American Journal of Managed Care, the annual price of monoclonal antibody therapies used in oncology and hematology is about $100,000 higher than those used in other disease states. Thus, the high development costs of using these advanced techniques will restrain the market growth.



Companies in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.

While companies have long collaborated as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in September 2020, AbbVie and I-Mab entered into a strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4), which is a monoclonal antibody drug used to treat multiple cancers.



The regions covered in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

7. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

