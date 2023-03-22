The Global Solder Materials Market is forecast to grow by $840.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solder Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431365/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the solder materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing electronic components in vehicles, increasing product launches, and growing demand from consumer electronic sector.



The solder materials market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wire

• Bar

• Paste

• Flux

• Others



By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Building

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of automated solutions for soldering as one of the prime reasons driving the solder materials market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in inorganic growth strategies by vendors and growing advancement in solder materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solder materials market covers the following areas:

• Solder materials market sizing

• Solder materials market forecast

• Solder materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solder materials market vendors that include Belmont Metals Inc., Deoksan Hi Metal, Element Solutions Inc., Fusion Inc., GENMA Europe GmbH, Handy and Harman Manufacturing Singapore Pte. Ltd., Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Indium Corp., INVENTEC PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SAS, KOKI Co. Ltd., Qualitek International Inc., Senju Metal Industry Co. Ltd., STANNOL GMBH and Co. KG, Tamura Corp., Warton Metals Ltd., Digi Key Corp., Fakhri Metals, Saru Silver Alloy Pvt. Ltd., Superior Flux and Mfg. Co., and Waytek Inc. Also, the solder materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

