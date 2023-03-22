The Global Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market is forecast to grow by $106.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431353/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for drug delivery applications, increasing number of surgical inventions, and growing number of traumatic injuries due to rise in road accidents.



The poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal care and dermatology

• Suture

• Fracture fixation

• Others



By Type

• PLGA 50:50

• PLGA 75:25

• PLGA 85:15

• PLGA 65:35



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for electrospinning and 3D printing technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from cosmetics industry and growing focus on emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market covers the following areas:

• Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market sizing

• Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market forecast

• Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market vendors that include Akina Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Ashland Inc., Bezwada Biomedical LLC, CD Bioparticles, Corbion NV, Creative PEGWorks, Evonik Industries AG, Foster Corp., Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nanosoft Polymers, Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Poly Med Inc., Polysciences Inc., SEQENS GROUP, SPECIFIC POLYMERS, and Zeus Co. Inc. Also, the poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

