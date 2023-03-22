RightBridge Financial Group Announces New Staff, New Strategy

Englewood, NJ, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial advisory firm RightBridge Financial Group has announced several significant structural changes for 2023. The firm is in talks to partner with another New Jersey-based registered investment advisory firm; RightBridge is adding new chief investment officers; and it will be offering an entirely new investment strategy to clients.

RightBridge, which provides financial planning and wealth management services to a select group of individuals and families, is making these key changes due to company growth and demand. Adding several new CIOs will allow the firm more management of the company’s investment portfolio, and the new staff members will be responsible for managing the investment process, researching and analyzing investment opportunities, making investment decisions, and monitoring the performance of the investments.

The firm’s new CIOs will oversee RightBridge’s overall financial health, ensuring that each new investment is aligned with the company's goals and objectives. The CIOs will work closely with other members of the senior management team to confirm that the company's investment strategy is in line with its overall business strategy. The CIOs are expected to play a critical role in the continued growth of RightBridge and will provide leadership in the company's investment and finance departments.

In addition, RightBridge will be rolling out a novel investment strategy, called the Financial Blueprint. RightBridge founder Keith Gebert, a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and a member of the Financial Planning Association, states that building a financial future is similar to building a home: it starts with a blueprint. “When you design a home, your blueprint reflects the individual components that you’ll integrate into your home,” Gebert says. “A financial blueprint - what we call your fiscal house - is similar. You start with a strong foundation, you enlist the aid of a professional designer, you create a solid plan. A financial portfolio needs a blueprint, too: a plan for every detail, every ‘room’, every resource and asset that you’re going to use to build it. That’s what we’re working on now.”

Gebert says that his staff assists clients with constructing this financial plan, or blueprint, starting by designating a clear timeframe to reach specific objectives. For example, weighing the pros and cons of stocks, determining the timeframe for retirement, factors such as desired retirement age and income level to support a desired lifestyle, etc.

“We feel that laying out a financial plan in this format will help shape ideas in our clients’ minds, and let their goals take shape,” Gebert says. He adds that his team will be offering risk management services as part of this new strategy: “We refer to risk management as the insulation in your walls, floors, and ceilings,” he says. “This insulation is designed to protect your fiscal home from the ups and downs of market losses and inflation. We offer strategies such as diversification, growth, liquidity, and cash flow to mitigate these fluctuations.”

He points to other important steps in the blueprint process, such as “remodeling”, which refers to reviewing financial plans on a yearly basis, and making necessary changes based on desired objectives; and sustainability.

“When discussing sustainability with clients, we ask them vital questions - like, how long are they going to maintain their fiscal house?” Gebert says. “Essentially, how long do they expect to live? How much retirement income are they going to need? We can offer suggestions such as coordinating a distribution plan with Social Security benefits; using an IRA rollover, deciding when to draw income from taxable or tax-deferred accounts, and more.”

He lastly discusses the part of the financial blueprint that comes afterward. “It’s so vital to get clients thinking about what happens after they’ve ‘moved out’ of their fiscal house, so to speak,” Gebert reflects. “This includes providing sustainable lifetime income for their surviving spouse; and, in many cases, leaving a legacy to loved ones and/or charitable organizations.”

As he has recently lost his own mother, Sandra Gebert, and is launching a charitable foundation dedicated to her memory, Keith Gebert runs RightBridge with a core of compassion; RightBridge donates to the Make-A-Wish® Foundation and the Tim Tebow Foundation. Gebert has personally donated the proceeds of his book Stress-Testing Your Savings to the Make-A-Wish® Foundation.

“I am not quite done learning in this lifetime, so with this I intend to not just provide value but hope to expand my knowledge by learning from others,” Gebert shares. “With this we can collectively continue to grow and help bring love, life, and education to others around us. I do this when I focus on financial planning for the individuals and families I serve.”

RightBridge Financial Group is a financial advisory firm that provides financial planning and wealth management services to affluent families, helping clients protect and grow their wealth, manage their tax exposure, insure potential risks, and create a legacy for their future. RightBridge utilizes alternative investments, best-of fund managers, endowment structuring and risk mitigation strategies to build client portfolios.

Website: https://www.rightbridgefinancial.com/

