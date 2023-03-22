EOV Ventures is announcing the launch of their online EOV Wellness Project ®

Garden Bay BC, Canada, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Image: Action overcomes anxiety. EOV Wellness Project® helps you to improve key aspects of your life to achieve overall well-being.

The EOV Wellness Project ® is a comprehensive online wellness (regarding emotional, physical, and mental wellness) program aimed at providing well-being practices that have been researched and put forth by experts in their fields as well as medical doctors.

The EOV Wellness Project ® provides individuals with the proper tools in a very easy-to-understand format that are presented in videos on their website. As Well as the videos, EOV also includes an action plan and additional resources allowing a more tailored approach to the journey. These subjects can easily be incorporated into your daily life without having to make radical changes to your lifestyle. They allow users to pick and choose what content to engage with and determine what works best for them for attaining well-being.

Users will learn how to tackle problems they are facing in an effective way and they will start to see results from the very beginning. The EOV Wellness Project ® is also offering its content to businesses who want to provide it to employees. Companies that provide the EOV Wellness Project ® to their employees have seen an increase in employee productivity and well-being. EOV Wellness Project allows individuals to figure out a path to well-being in the comfort of their own setting as well as enjoy the privacy that is offered to them by using the online platform.

The EOV Wellness Project ® is made available by EOV Ventures, which was founded by Robert Sutherland in 2013 with the aim of developing shared value initiatives. In Sutherland’s experiences, he found that when he was dealing with things in life that were tough he was very fortunate to receive the right help. He recognized not everyone has access to the same kinds of resources that he had and he wanted to be able to provide opportunities to people to help them better achieve general well-being. Sutherland is applying the shared values that he has learned throughout his life to the Wellness Project in addition to the content that is brought to the Wellness Project by certified doctors and medical professionals.

Another thing that helped Sutherland develop the Wellness Project was the creating shared values model outlined in the Harvard Business Review. Dr. Chris Stewart-Patterson works as the medical director for the Wellness Project. Patterson has given lectures to other doctors on shared values and mental well-being. He has taken those concepts and brought them to the Wellness Project for users to learn from and achieve well-being.

“It’s just recognizing that changing one's wellness structure can sometimes be a challenge so we’re really trying to make the project accessible and easy to adapt to one's life, and I feel we’ve done that,” said Robert Sutherland Founder and President of EOV Ventures and EOV Wellness Project. “We’re really trying to dive into various viewpoints and give people the opportunity to find what works for themselves.”



