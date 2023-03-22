Cantantes Cristianos Launches Platform For Spanish Christian Music

Santa Clarita, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clarita, California -

Promeza MG is pleased to announce the launch of a new website that will focus exclusively on Spanish Christian music: Cantantes Cristianos. The website will feature music videos from the newest and best Spanish Christian singers, introducing users to a range of styles and artists within the genre.

Websites featuring music of all genres are all too common online, Promeza MG acknowledges, but the issue is that the vast majority of these platforms also tend to lack focus. A user who simply wants a specific genre of music, or music from a single region, might find that their feed is continually invaded by other offerings as the platform attempts to sway them to other artists or genres that they may not necessarily be interested in.

“After working with Spanish Christian singers for over 25 years, we have decided to create a website where we feature some of our favourite artists and songs,” stated Raul Meza, founder of Promeza MG, a company known for managing top Christian artists and promoting some of the largest Spanish Christian events in the United States. This website, therefore, offers nothing else, allowing users the full assurance that their enjoyment will not be interrupted by unrelated genres or influences.

According to Promeza MG, it is currently a great time for users to discover new music on the platform as well. “This month on our site, we are featuring the new video from artist Alex Rodriguez, not to be confused with the baseball player and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez,” commented Meza. There are many talented singers waiting to be discovered on the platform already, and more are being added as time goes by. Both aspiring and established artists are welcome to contact the team if they would like to see more of their work included in the future.

Those new to the genre might find it difficult to find a good place to start. Meza explained that this is another reason for Cantantes Cristianos’ creation — to give new listeners an easy way to immerse themselves in the best Spanish Christian music available. Since Alex Rodriguez is currently featured, it is recommended that new listeners start their exploration with his work.

Rodriguez was born in the Province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica, and he was introduced to the teachings of Christ at a very young age. Growing up, he discovered a passion for, and considerable talent in, music, and he realised he had much to share with the world by expressing his faith through this medium. In 1993, when he was only 18 years old, he released his debut album: ‘Solo para Ti.’

His career quickly took off, with his second album taking radio stations by storm all over Costa Rica the second year. This album, ‘Fueron tus manos,’ would precede a two-year break while he worked on his next big production: his first album for the international market, ‘A tus pies.’ Since then, his star has only continued to grow.

There are numerous artists like Rodriguez in the sphere of Spanish Christian music, and Cantantes Cristianos hopes to give them all a chance to reach a wider, global audience even as they build a sizable base at home. Despite the platform’s recent launch, it already has a selection of music videos for visitors to try out, and more will be added as time goes on.

Next month, listeners can try the platform’s newest featured artists (and so on). The team behind Cantantes Cristianos considers it their duty to shine a light on singers and performers who bring something new and unique to the genre as well as the industry as a whole, and their recommendations can make it easy for new listeners as well as long-time fans to enjoy more of the best Spanish Christian music out there.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Cantantes Cristianos or the artists featured on the platform are welcome to reach out to the team directly. The platform also welcomes all enquiries from those who wish to have their work added to Cantantes Cristianos’ growing library. Alternatively, fans may subscribe to the platform’s dedicated newsletter to keep abreast of all its latest news and offers.

