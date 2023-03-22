The Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market is forecast to grow by $785.73 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431362/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the preeclampsia laboratory testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by market expansion in emerging economies, increasing incidence of preterm births, and rising number of gynecology clinics.



The preeclampsia laboratory testing market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Consumables

• Instruments



By Test

• Blood test

• Urine test

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing need for companion diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the preeclampsia laboratory testing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness of mother and fetal screening and monitoring procedures and implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the preeclampsia laboratory testing market covers the following areas:

• Preeclampsia laboratory testing market sizing

• Preeclampsia laboratory testing market forecast

• Preeclampsia laboratory testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading preeclampsia laboratory testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioCheck Inc., bioMerieux SA, Biora Therapeutics Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Diabetomics Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GestVision Inc., Lifeassay Diagnostics Pty Ltd., MedGyn Products Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics, MOMM Diagnostics, Perkin Elmer Inc., Quidel Corp., Sera Prognostics Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Avecon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Also, the preeclampsia laboratory testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

