Global Surgical Equipment Market to 2023 - 2030: Increase in the Preference for Robotic Surgery Drives Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Equipment Market, By Product [Handheld Surgical Equipment, Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Electrosurgical Devices, and Others], By Application, By End User, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Surgical equipment are handheld instruments that are used by clinicians for performing various surgical tasks. There are various types of surgical equipment used in a surgical procedure such as scalpels, forceps, scissors, retractors, clamps, and others.
These equipment allows surgeons to open soft tissues, remove bone, dissect and isolate the lesion, and remove or obliterate the abnormal structures as a part of treatment.
The surgical equipment market is expected to gain further traction, with increase in the preference for robotic surgery, rising geriatric population, and increasing surgeries associated with injuries and cardiology. For instance, according to Eurostat, 1.12 million caesarean section was performed in European countries Cyprus, Malta, Netherlands, and other in 2020.
Furthermore, Eurostat also published that around 234,000 caesarean sections were performed in Germany, whereas around 131,400 and 147,600 surgeries were performed in France, Poland, and Italy in the year 2020.
Market Dynamics:
Rising number of surgeries worldwide is creating a behavioral shift in raising awareness about the surgical equipment with advanced technologies and robotic assistance are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Japanese Foundation of Cancer Research (JFCR), approximately 311 surgeries for stomach was conducted in Cancer Institute Hospital in 2020 and thus, fueling the overall surgical equipment market growth across Asia Pacific.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global surgical equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global surgical equipment market based on the following parameters-company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Medtronic plc., Peters Surgical SASU, Ethicon (Johnsons & Johnsons), Conmed Corporation, Novartis International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cousin-Biotech, Enthral Medical GMBH, Fuhrmann GMBH, Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, KLS martin Group, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Dextera Surgical, Hospira, and SIM Surgical.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global surgical equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global surgical equipment market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Surgical equipment Market, By Product:
- Handheld Surgical Equipment
- Forceps & Spatulas
- Retractors
- Dilators
- Clamps
- Trocars
- Others (Cannulas, Scissors, Lancets, etc.)
- Surgical Sutures & Staplers
- Electrosurgical Devices
- Others (Surgical Hernia Mesh, Surgical Glue/Sealant & Hemostasis, etc.)
Global Surgical equipment Market, By Application:
- Neurosurgery
- Plastic Surgery
- Orthopedics
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Others (Wound Closure, Laparoscopy, Dentistry, Urology, etc.)
Global Surgical Equipment Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Surgical equipment Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Medtronic plc.
- Peters Surgical SASU
- Ethicon (Johnsons & Johnsons)
- Conmed Corporation
- Novartis International AG
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cousin-Biotech
- Enthral Medical GMBH
- Fuhrmann GMBH
- Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
- KLS martin Group
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet
- Dextera Surgical
- Hospira
- SIM Surgical
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$11069.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15741.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibudt4[handheld?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment