Global Commercial Refrigeration Compressors Market is Expected to be valued at US$ 58,940.03 million by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial refrigeration compressors market size is set to reach US$ 38,687.2 million in 2023. Overall commercial refrigeration compressor sales are likely to surge at 4.3% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to US$ 58,940.03 million by the end of 2033.



Governments around the world are introducing regulations to promote the use of energy-efficient refrigeration systems. This is driving the development of more energy-efficient compressors that meet these regulations. Compressor manufacturers are investing in research and development to design compressors that use less energy and meet these regulations, creating a significant opportunity for growth in the market.

When making commercial fridge compressors, many companies are trying to cut costs. A lot of companies that make commercial freezer compressors are also trying to make their products more efficient. They are putting a lot of money into their research and development department to come up with new technologies for the refrigeration compressor industry. Because of these things, demand for commercial refrigeration compressors is expected to rise over the next few years.

Also, the use of new technologies in refrigeration systems, such as advanced thermal insulation, high-efficiency fan motors, and compressors that improve the energy efficiency of refrigeration equipment, as well as sensors, controls, and communication modules, helps to keep services going without interruption, predict problems, and efficiently do diagnostics and performance.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets have grown quickly around the world due to growing economies and higher wages. Now that IoT, coolers, freezers, HVAC units, and other equipment are connected to a central program that helps manage energy, supermarkets are also using less energy. As the population grows, the need for superstores is expected to grow as well.

Key Takeaways

Companies are investing heavily in research and development to meet the demand for greater efficiency and reduced costs in the manufacturing of commercial freezer compressors.

New technologies such as advanced thermal insulation, high-efficiency fan motors, and compressors that drive equipment energy efficiency are being developed to enhance overall refrigeration performance and reliability.

Sensors, controls, and communication modules are being used to provide uninterrupted levels of service and predict problems and perform efficient diagnostics and performance, resulting in less noise.

The demand for commercial refrigeration compressors is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the commercial refrigeration compressors market is highly combative, with a few dominant players controlling a significant share of the market. These players are constantly striving to maintain their market position by investing heavily in research and development to create energy-efficient compressors that comply with low GWP refrigerants. In addition, they are expanding their product portfolios to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

There are also several new entrants and startups in the commercial refrigeration compressors market. These companies are focusing on creating innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable refrigeration compressors. They are leveraging new technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide smarter, more efficient solutions. These startups are disrupting the traditional market by offering flexible and scalable solutions, customized to the unique needs of their customers.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Reciprocating

Rotary

Scroll

Screw

Centrifugal



By Cooling Capacity:

Up to 1 kW

2-6 kW

7-10 kW

11-15 kW

16-20 kW

21-30 kW

31-40 kW

Above 40 kW

By Refrigerant Type:

R290

R404A

R410A

R744

R134A

R407C

Others (R600A, R-22, etc.)



By End Use:

Transport-based Refrigeration System Shipping Based Truck & Trailer Based

Walk-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

Reach-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

Beverage Vending

Refrigeration System Drinking & Soda Fountains Beverage Cooling & Dispensing Equipment Beer Dispensing Equipment

Refrigerated Display Cases

Ice Machine

Refrigerated Vending Machines



