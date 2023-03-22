The Global Alpha Methylstyrene Market is forecast to grow by $61.22 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.35% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alpha Methylstyrene Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431350/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alpha methylstyrene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of AMS in the manufacturing of ABS, growing demand for home decor products, and rapidly growing automotive industry.



The alpha methylstyrene market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Assay Above 99 percent

• Assay Up To 99 percent



By End-user

• Automobile

• Electronics

• Plastics

• Chemicals

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for abs from china as one of the prime reasons driving the alpha methylstyrene market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and technological advancements and product innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alpha methylstyrene market covers the following areas:

• Alpha methylstyrene market sizing

• Alpha methylstyrene market forecast

• Alpha methylstyrene market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alpha methylstyrene market vendors that include 2M Holdings Ltd., AdvanSix Inc., ALTIVIA, AO GC Titan, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Eni Spa, Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Parsol chemicals Ltd., Rosneft Oil Co., SEQENS GROUP, SI Group Inc., Solvay SA, The Plaza Group, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Also, the alpha methylstyrene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

