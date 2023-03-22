Americans Can Choose to Make a Difference through AmeriCorps

WASHINGTON, DC, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released today a new public service announcement, Choose AmeriCorps , calling on Americans to choose a future of service and join a community 1.25 million strong. Each year, AmeriCorps connects adults, aged 18 and up, with flexible opportunities to address local challenges with local solutions, whether it is for a day, a year, or a lifetime. Opportunities are available across the country in nearly 40,000 locations focusing on the agency’s six key areas: education, economic opportunity, disaster services, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and veterans and military families.

“Today, more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers choose to create lasting change in communities by addressing local challenges with local solutions,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Whether you’re just starting your career, changing fields or are retired, there is an opportunity for everyone to make a difference and change lives, including your own. Choose to make a difference, choose your future, choose AmeriCorps.”

SCRIPT: Choose AmeriCorps

Anyone can choose to make a difference.

Whether you're a graduate taking the next step,

a student forging a new path,

a professional building a resume,

or a retiree seeking new purpose,

you have the power to make a positive impact.



You can help people succeed,

rebuild after disasters,

protect the environment,

or feed the hungry.



Not only will you make a difference for others, but for yourself,

as you gain new experiences, opportunities, and perspectives on life.

You can earn money for college, learn new skills, and make friendships that last a lifetime.

Make a difference, choose your future, choose AmeriCorps.

Watch the full public service announcement . Learn more about AmeriCorps at AmeriCorps.Gov/Join .

Attachment