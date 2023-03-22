The Global Doxorubicin Market is forecast to grow by $469.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Doxorubicin Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431361/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the doxorubicin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer cases, increasing product launches, and advancements in diagnostic methods.



The doxorubicin market is segmented as below:

By Formulation

• Lyophilized powder

• Doxorubicin injection



By End-user

• Hospital pharmacy

• Retail pharmacy

• Online pharmacy

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the introduction of precision cancer medicine in cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the doxorubicin market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in R&D of innovative biologics and increasing inorganic growth strategies by the vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The doxorubicin market covers the following areas:

• Doxorubicin market sizing

• Doxorubicin market forecast

• Doxorubicin market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pharmagen CZ s.r.o, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Synbias Pharma AG, TTY Biopharm Co. Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

