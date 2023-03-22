Baltic Horizon Fund announces a change in the financial calendar

English Estonian

The audited annual report for 2022 of the Baltic Horizon Fund will be disclosed on 31 March 2023. Previously the planned disclosure time of the report was 24 March 2023. Updated financial calendar is available on Baltic Horizon Fund webpage.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

