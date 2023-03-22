The Europe Insurance Technology Market is forecast to grow by $ 14523.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.58% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Insurance Technology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431343/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the insurance technology market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing need for insurance across European countries due to rising natural hazards, dominance of government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in Europe, and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in regional insurance industry.



The insurance technology market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solution

• Service



By Technology

• Cloud computing

• IoT

• Big data and business analytics

• Blockchain

• Others



By Geography

• The UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the increasing collaborations between investors and insurance technology vendors in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the insurance technology market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the integration of wearables into customer engagement metrics for insurance and the integration of big data and ai in insurance technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the insurance technology market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Insurance technology market sizing

• Insurance technology market forecast

• Insurance technology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insurance technology market vendors that include Akur8, Alan SA, Anorak Technologies Ltd., Charles Taylor Ltd., Descartes Underwriting SAS, Digital Fineprint Ltd., F2X Group Ltd., FRISS, Getsafe Digital GmbH, INZMO Europe GmbH, Majesco, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolka Akcyjna Group, Qidenus Group GmbH, Qover SA, Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, wefox Insurance AG, Xempus AG, and Duck Creek Technologies Inc. Also, the insurance technology market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

