Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 13 to 17 March 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 13 March 2023 to 17 March 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|15 100
|56,5538
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|11 200
|56,5420
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 800
|56,5323
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 900
|56,5948
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|17 000
|57,0403
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|56,7085
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|57,1032
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|14-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|56,8543
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|17 000
|56,3048
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|11 000
|56,1840
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 000
|56,2389
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|56,0809
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|17 853
|56,3347
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|6 389
|56,1868
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 941
|56,2328
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 970
|56,2408
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|15 000
|56,4856
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|9 000
|56,5250
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|56,4818
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 500
|56,3711
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
