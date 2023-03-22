Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 13 to 17 March 2023)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 13 March 2023 to 17 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-23 FR0000073298 15 100 56,5538 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-23 FR0000073298 11 200 56,5420 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 800 56,5323 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 900 56,5948 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-23 FR0000073298 17 000 57,0403 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-23 FR0000073298 7 000 56,7085 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 000 57,1032 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 14-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 000 56,8543 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-23 FR0000073298 17 000 56,3048 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-23 FR0000073298 11 000 56,1840 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 000 56,2389 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Mar-23 FR0000073298 4 000 56,0809 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Mar-23 FR0000073298 17 853 56,3347 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Mar-23 FR0000073298 6 389 56,1868 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 941 56,2328 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 970 56,2408 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Mar-23 FR0000073298 15 000 56,4856 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Mar-23 FR0000073298 9 000 56,5250 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 000 56,4818 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 500 56,3711 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

