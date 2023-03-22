Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 13 to 17 March 2023)

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 13 March 2023 to 17 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-23FR000007329815 10056,5538XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-23FR000007329811 20056,5420DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-23FR00000732982 80056,5323TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Mar-23FR00000732983 90056,5948AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-23FR000007329817 00057,0403XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-23FR00000732987 00056,7085DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-23FR00000732982 00057,1032TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8714-Mar-23FR00000732982 00056,8543AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-23FR000007329817 00056,3048XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-23FR000007329811 00056,1840DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-23FR00000732983 00056,2389TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Mar-23FR00000732984 00056,0809AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Mar-23FR000007329817 85356,3347XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Mar-23FR00000732986 38956,1868DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Mar-23FR00000732981 94156,2328TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Mar-23FR00000732982 97056,2408AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Mar-23FR000007329815 00056,4856XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Mar-23FR00000732989 00056,5250DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Mar-23FR00000732982 00056,4818TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Mar-23FR00000732983 50056,3711AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

