Experience the Magic of the Osman Shrine Circus: A Timeless Tradition of Fun and Family Entertainment

Prepare to be amazed as the St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus celebrates its 100 year anniversary with a spectacular showcase of acts, attractions, and pulse-pounding performances that will enthrall audiences of all ages.

Join Osman Shrine Circus for the opening night show on Thursday, March 23rd, and take advantage of the special ticket price of just $10, making it the perfect occasion for families to come together and immerse themselves in the wonder and excitement of the circus. Create cherished memories and marvel at the incredible acrobatics, daring aerialists, and hilarious clowns, all while indulging in the delicious delights of fresh cotton candy, hot popcorn, frosty snow-cones, novelty toys, and inflatable toys.

The Osman Shrine Circus goes above and beyond with its enchanting offerings. During the pre-show and intermission, attendees will have the extraordinary chance to ride elephants, camels, and ponies, providing a unique and unforgettable opportunity to interact with these magnificent animals up close and personal.

Behind the mesmerizing performances and attractions, an army of devoted volunteers from Osman Shrine work relentlessly to set up, execute, and dismantle the event. Their dedication ensures a smooth, safe, and seamless experience for all, adding to the overall enjoyment and magic of the circus.

The impact of the Osman Shrine Circus reaches far beyond the awe-inspiring acts and thrilling activities. Each ticket purchase helps provide access to the circus for those who might not otherwise have the chance to attend this enchanting event. By joining the Osman Shrine Circus for a night of unparalleled entertainment, audience members are not only creating memories that will last a lifetime, but also contributing to a meaningful cause that brings joy and happiness to the lives of those in need.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary event, as the St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus celebrates its centennial year of entertaining and enchanting audiences. Buy tickets now for any of the following showtimes at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, Minnesota State Fairgrounds:

23 Mar (Thursday) 10.30 am and 7.00 pm - $10 Opening Night Special

24 Mar (Friday) 10.00 am, 2.30 pm, and 7.30 pm

25 Mar (Saturday) 10.00 am, 2.30 pm, and 7.30 pm

26 Mar (Sunday) 10.30 am, 3.00 pm

For more information on the Osman Shrine Circus and its upcoming performances, visit the circus's official website at https://osmancircus.com/

About the Osman Shrine Circus:

The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus has graced the Twin Cities, Minnesota landscape for 100 years, bringing joy to adults and children alike. Its century-old legacy is an essential part of the Twin Cities tradition and few Minnesotans can claim to have never gone to the circus.

The circus creates joy through various acts in its presentation, such as horses, camels, cats, and dogs. They also have real artists in the form of acrobats, aerialists, and clowns, who astound and stun the crowds with exhilarating performances. Established in 1920, the Shrine Circus has grown devoted following with generations of Twin Cities families visiting every year.

