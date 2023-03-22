Woman Says “I Get to Live My Life Today” Thanks to Addiction Treatment at The River Source in Tucson AZ

Tucson, Arizona, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The River Source Addiction Treatment & Recovery in Tucson has earned another 5-star review for its outstanding work to help another patient overcome addiction.



“I get to live my life today because of The River Source and staff,” Isabel, a former patient, wrote. “Forever grateful.”

The River Source opened its doors to patients 20 years ago and has become known for its premier work to help people in Arizona achieve recovery. The addiction treatment facility is a judgment-free zone and has continued to foster the idea that the staff backs up the successes and hardships of its clients.

Because recovery can have its ups and downs, The River Source offers a unique 100% Recovery Guarantee to its clients. If a relapse happens within one year of completing the full continuum of care, clients can come back to The River Source — for no additional charge.

Still enforcing its no-judgment outlook, The River Source created a program called Reclaim Your Life that allows patients to look forward to how they want to grow and rediscover their life, as opposed to looking back on their addiction. This mindset can help move people toward the goal of sobriety and becoming their best selves while completing rehab.

After many years of implementing the Reclaim Your Life program, The River Source commissioned research that showed their alumni had a 35% increase in long-term recovery. Former patients also were found to have an 86% reduction of relapse after the treatment program.

After patients start focusing on their future selves, then they can move on to another part of the recovery process that The River Source provides, which is naturopathic therapies. This unique type of therapy offers patients nutritional and physical treatments, such as IV and oral vitamin therapy and amino acid therapy. Both are known to help with withdrawal symptoms and a lack of energy from detox. As for physical treatments, patients can look forward to massage, yoga, meditation, and dry infrared sauna therapy.

