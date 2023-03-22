India Multilingual Education Market Overview Report 2023

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multilingual Education Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Government of India has decided to establish language centers to create study materials and programs for each of the 22 languages listed in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. The centers, known as bhasha kendras, will be constructed as part of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) program of the Union Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education wants to use bilingualism and linguistic mapping to teach pupils in their mother tongues. (mapping the prevalence of regional languages). The process of linguistic mapping will be done through the use of simple poll formats, including counting the number of languages spoken locally, calculating the percentage of students who speak more than one language, counting the languages in which students are most comfortable, and more.



India was under the British colonial rule for over 200 years, and English was the language of administration and education during that time.

As a result, English has become deeply embedded in Indian society and culture, and is often viewed as a symbol of education, status, and social mobility. Migration to cities is having a significant impact on the language learning market in India.

People who migrate to cities from rural areas are often exposed to new languages that they may not have encountered before. This can create a demand for language learning classes and resources that teach these new languages.



India has one of the lowest literacy rates in the world, which poses a challenge for multiple language learning. India's literacy rate has improved significantly over the years, but it still lags behind many other countries in terms of literacy.

According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, the adult literacy rate in India as of 2021 is around 77%, which is lower than the global average of 86.3%. In comparison to other countries, India's literacy rate is lower than most developed and many developing countries. For example, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Finland have adult literacy rates of over 99%, while countries like China and Brazil have adult literacy rates of over 95%.

Learning languages can be expensive in India for a few reasons. In many parts of India, infrastructure can be a challenge. For example, access to technology and the internet may be limited, which can make it difficult to access online language courses or resource



Chapter 8: Website Benchmarking

