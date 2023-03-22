The Global Antenna Cable Market is forecast to grow by $1332.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antenna Cable Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431359/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the antenna cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of cables for broadband internet access, digitization of television networks in developing countries, and development in DOCSIS telecommunication standards.



The antenna cable market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Telecommunication

• Radio frequency transfer

• Internet data transfer



By End-user

• Commercial industries

• Military and defense

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing investment in the aerospace sector as one of the prime reasons driving the antenna cable market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding infrastructure and construction growth and regulations for cable tv infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the antenna cable market covers the following areas:

• Antenna cable market sizing

• Antenna cable market forecast

• Antenna cable market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antenna cable market vendors that include Amphenol Corp., Belden Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., HUBER SUHNER AG, Infinite Electronics Inc., JV Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kingsignal Technology Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Synergy Telecom Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Trexon, Trigiant Group Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd., and Southwire Co. LLC. Also, the antenna cable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

