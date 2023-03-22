India Financial Brokerage Market Analysis Report 2023: A Transforming Industry to a Fee Based Model from a Transaction Based Model

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Brokerage Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The brokerage industry generated a revenue of INR 382.00 Bn in FY 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.73% from FY 2019 to FY 2023.

The brokerage industry in India is transitioning to a fee-based model, from the earlier transaction-based one. With this shift, brokers are now offering new services, including investment and wealth management advisory.

There is also an increased focus on fund-based activities, such as margin funding. This is helping broker firms generate sustainable earnings. They are also expanding the range of products and services to strengthen client relationships.



The industry gained popularity owing to a significant increase in trading activities. The financial brokerage market operates through different business verticals, such as full-service, discount, and hybrid brokerage.

The full-service brokers segment accounted for the largest share of the brokerage market in FY 2022, followed by discount brokers and hybrid brokers. Some of the major players operating in the market are Angel Broking Limited, Geojit Financial Services Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and Kotak Securities Limited.



Market segment insights:



In FY 2022, full-service brokers accounted for a significant share (46.23%) of the broking industry in India, followed by discount brokers (42.46%) and hybrid brokers (11.31%).

The shift of trading platforms from offline to a mix of online and offline modes resulted in higher revenues for full-service brokers. The increase in the activity in equity markets since the beginning of the pandemic was driven by robust corporate earnings, favourable liquidity in both international and domestic markets, higher internet penetration, and retail participation.



Impact of COVID-19:



The decline in interest rates for FDs and uncertainties brought on by the pandemic sent investors looking for new avenues of investment that would offer better returns. The record-breaking performance of the equity market through 2020 and 2021 offered a viable alternative, leading to a significant surge in DEMAT accounts, especially of first-time investors.



In the post-COVID era, Technological advancements have brought smart features, such as e-KYC, order management systems, analytical and charting tools and much more, to ease the investment journey for retail traders.

With today's investor being immensely tech-savvy and expecting cutting-edge tech solutions for all their needs, brokers are increasingly investing in technology.



