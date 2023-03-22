The Global Microgrid as a Service Market is forecast to grow by $6322.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.53% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgrid as a Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431358/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the microgrid as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for microgrids, increasing government support and the growing need for better power systems, and several benefits of microgrid as a service.



The microgrid as a service market is segmented as below:

By Service Type

• Software as a Service

• Monitoring and control services

• Engineering and design services



By Type

• Remote

• Grid-connected

• Networked



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the microgrid as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for monitoring and optimization services to develop sustainable power grids and growing use of microgrids in military applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the microgrid as a service market covers the following areas:

• Microgrid as a service market sizing

• Microgrid as a service market forecast

• Microgrid as a service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microgrid as a service market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aggreko Plc, AIO Systems Ltd., Anbaric Development Partners LLC, Canopy Power, Capstone Green Energy Corp., Duke Energy Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., General MicroGrids, Metco Engineering, NRG Energy Inc., Pareto Energy, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spirae LLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Also, the microgrid as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



