Five high ranking European and South American football clubs join 'Football at AlphaVerse', CBI's football universe

Virtual worlds developed by AlphaVerse in close collaboration with the clubs

3D reproduction of stadiums totaling over 220,000 digital seats to be marketed by AlphaVerse as NFTs, exclusive video content, fan areas and mini-games

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) announces the signature of the first five strategic agreements with major European and South American football clubs for the creation of five virtual worlds dedicated to each of these clubs within the "Football at AlphaVerse" (FAV) universe devoted to football.

Located in Spain, Great Britain and South America, the first five clubs to sign licensing agreements with CBI are iconic national clubs, league champions and historical clubs with large fan bases. Their stadiums total over 220,000 seats which will represent as many NFTs in the virtual worlds. Club announcements are in the works and several agreements with other clubs are still being finalised. To follow the news of Football at AlphaVerse, and AlphaVerse in general, please visit https://alphaverse.com/news/.

Football at AlphaVerse: a virtual world for the world's most popular sport

In these virtual worlds dedicated to each of these football clubs, visitors will be able to move around in different 3D spaces. The stadiums of the clubs, totaling more than 220,000 seats for these five clubs, the training centers and the general atmosphere of the clubs' cities will be reproduced to offer all visitors and fans a new experience of proximity.

AlphaVerse's principle of openness is respected: the creation of an account can be done without crypto-currency and microtransactions will be offered in classic currencies or in crypto-currencies.

In particular, fans will be able to purchase virtual seats to access a number of opportunities in real life (including the possibility to win tickets to the real game) or in the virtual world (allocation of NFTs with the club's image, mini-games, etc.). The audiovisual content will cover professional teams, women's teams, youth teams and all club news.

With Football at AlphaVerse (FAV), football, considered the most popular sport in the world, will now have its own 3D virtual world where fans from all over the world can meet, be entertained and informed.

Football at AlphaVerse: a revenue-sharing licensing model

The partnership agreements between the clubs and AlphaVerse take the form of long-term licenses, with royalty rates and guaranteed minimums typical of this type of contract and in line with market practice. Revenues will be shared between CBI and the club. These contracts contain, as the case may be, exclusivity clauses.

The sources of income for CBI are mainly the following:

Sale of virtual seats and other locations around the world where fans can upload their photos, videos and messages of support for the club;

Sales of 3D statues of players and club trophies;

Sales of collector's cards on the history of the club and its best players;

Advertising videos and partnership agreements with sponsors;

CBI, assisted by partner studios with over 60 development, Web3 and game specialists, is in charge of creating the worlds in close collaboration with the clubs.

The first football worlds are scheduled to open in the 2023-2024 financial year (1 April 2023 - 31 March 2024) of CBI.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world, or metaverse. CBI shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public offer) of the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange.

Learn more at www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com

