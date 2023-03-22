The Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market is forecast to grow by $731.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287430/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the man-made sausage casing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing household consumption of processed meat, rapid proliferation of quick service restaurants, and growing meat processing industry in emerging markets.



The man-made sausage casing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Household

• Industrial



By Type

• Collagen casing

• Cellulose casing

• Fibrous casing

• Plastic casing

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of organized retail outlets that offer processed meat products as one of the prime reasons driving the man-made sausage casing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for clean-labeled sausages and the development of new flavors in sausages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the man-made sausage casing market covers the following areas:

• Man-made sausage casing market sizing

• Man-made sausage casing market forecast

• Man-made sausage casing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading man-made sausage casing market vendors that include Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Biostar Co., Blancasings Industriale SRL, Colpak, Danish Crown AS, Devro plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Foodchem International Corp., Fortis Srl, Icahn Enterprises L.P., Kalle GmbH, Malabar Ingredients, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., PODANFOL S.A., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, and ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. Also, the man-made sausage casing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

