Global Chemical Distribution Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Univar, Helm, Brenntag, Azelis Holdings, Omya, Biesterfeld and Safic-Alcan

The global chemical distribution market grew from $250.49 billion in 2022 to $271.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The chemical distribution market is expected to grow to $377.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Major players in the chemical distribution market are Univar, Helm, Brenntag, Azelis Holdings, Omya, Biesterfeld, Safic-Alcan, Stockmeier, REDA Chemicals, Ashland, BASF, Jebsen & Jessen, Quimidroga, Solvadis Deutschland, Ter Hell & Co, IMCD Group, Nexeo Solution Holding, ICC Chemicals, Royal Vopak, KPL International Limited, and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.

The chemical distribution market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing fine chemicals, bulk chemicals and specialty chemicals. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The chemical distribution refer to a diversified enterprise that serves a variety of industries by providing solutions in the form of specialty or commodity chemicals. Few sectors in which chemical distribution is involved are agriculture, cosmetics, food and feed, pharmaceuticals, construction, and paints and coatings. Chemical distribution includes several activities which include packaging, logistics, warehousing, mixing, blending, formulating, technical assistance, training, recycling, research & development, innovation, and ingredients.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the chemical distribution market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the chemical distribution market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of chemical distribution are specialty chemicals and commodity chemicals. Specialty chemicals are compounds that are employed for a specific purpose or performance. Agricultural, construction, pharmaceutical goods processing, chemical and intermediates processing, food processing and home additives, coatings, paper trade, and transportation are among the applications of specialty chemicals. Chemical distribution has various types such as pipelines, containers, barrels, and sacks that are used for transportation, construction, agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing, and other end-users.



The rising consumption of chemicals across various end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of the chemical distribution market. In industries like construction, various chemical compounds like concrete admixtures, polymer bonding agents, epoxy grouts, and adhesives are used.

In the automotive industry, it takes about 10,000 chemicals to manufacture an automobile. An increase in the growth of these other industries is helping the chemical distribution market to grow. For instance, in June 2022, according to an article published by India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based joint venture between the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Government of India, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Cll), more than 80,000 commercial products are covered by India's chemicals industry, which had a market value of USD 178 billion in 2018-19.

Due to rising end-user demand for specialty chemicals and petrochemicals, the industry is predicted to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach USD 304 billion by 2025. By 2025, it is anticipated that the specialty chemicals market will be worth $40 billion. Therefore, the rising consumption of chemicals across various end-use industries will propel the growth of the chemical distribution market.



Technological advancement are shaping the chemical distribution market. Various advancements like eco-friendly chemical compound due to its engineered chemical structure which act as a non-toxic and safe for environment agent suitable for various applications. For instance, in November 2021, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, an Indian specialty chemicals company, developed an emulsion that is hydrophilic block silicone. When compared to other traditional non-silicone softeners, it has better softening characteristics due to its lower rotational free energy than C-O bonds. The agent is non-toxic and eco-friendly, and it may be used in a variety of applications while still having a great effect in the textile sector.



In October 2020, Barentz, a leading global distributor of life science ingredients, acquired Maroon Group for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to expand Barentz activity helping to become a global leader in specialty chemicals. Maroon Group is an American distributor of life science ingredients and specialty chemicals.



The countries covered in the chemical distribution market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

