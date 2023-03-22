The Global Refurbished Smartphone Market is forecast to grow by $51.79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.69% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refurbished Smartphone Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282361/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the refurbished smartphone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by circular economy and sustainability, growth in smartphone repair industry, and increased product launches to accelerate market growth.



The refurbished smartphone market is segmented as below:

By OS

• Android

• IOS



By Price Range

• Low-priced

• Medium-priced

• Premium



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of online platforms dealing in refurbished smartphone as one of the prime reasons driving the refurbished smartphone market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand from developing countries and the growing number of mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the refurbished smartphone market covers the following areas:

• Refurbished smartphone market sizing

• Refurbished smartphone market forecast

• Refurbished smartphone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading refurbished smartphone market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Back Market, Best Buy Co. Inc., eBay Inc., Gadgetwood E Services Pvt. Ltd., HOMES SOLUTION LTD., Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd., NIPPON TELEPHONE INC, One97 Communications Ltd., Qarmatek Services Pvt. Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., Reboxed Ltd., Refurboffers, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc., Walmart Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. Also, the refurbished smartphone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282361/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________