The Global CBD Oil Market is forecast to grow by $5361.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.63% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing millennial population in key cannabis markets, health-promoting benefits of CBD oil, and increasing number of new product launches.



The CBD oil market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Medical

• Personal use

• Pharmaceutical

• Wellness



By Product

• Marijuana derived CBD oil

• Hemp derived CBD oil



By Geography

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing legalization of cannabis-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD oil market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of advanced cultivation processes and growth in e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD oil market vendors that include Aurora Cannabis Inc., BIOTA Biosciences LLC, CannazALL, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol, Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanics, Green Roads Inc., Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd., Isodiol International Inc., Kazmira LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, PharmaHemp d.o.o., Silver Shadow Ventures LLC, and Tilray Brands Inc. Also, the CBD oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

