Asia Pacific Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis Report 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Service Type, By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market should witness market growth of 22.0% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028

The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $79,126.4 Thousands by 2028. The Japan market is registering a CAGR of 21.2% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India market would showcase a CAGR of 23.2% during (2022-2028).



The vehicle's driver must steer the EV over a ramp supported by pillars and park it as close to the battery pack's lift system for the swapping procedure to initiate. Accurate positioning is important, aided by vehicle guides. Then with the help of air bearings, the frame is aligned to the battery pack in the EV.

Further alignment between the vehicle and the swapping system is ensured by extending an alignment pin fixed to the frame. The term "Proper alignment" is referred to the position in which the underneath of the battery pack in the EV touches the rack and each of the nut runners or torque devices, which are placed on the frame, and are lined up perfectly with separate fasteners to secure the battery pack to the vehicle's body.



With the rising use of EVs, the demand for various battery-swapping stations that suits local users is rising. And to meet the requirement, the public and private sectors can use some of the ideas to get the work done. Battery swapping can be done at toll stations. Battery swapping comes the handiest during a long journey.

Considering the average time a vehicle passes through a toll station, a battery swapping system can be placed there, simultaneously carrying out the changing of the battery. A different lane can be put forward for the EVs at the toll booth for the vehicles that need a change.



The transportation industry is majorly responsible for greenhouse gas emissions in the UK and to meet the decarbonizing goals, it is essential to lower the emission rate of the transport industry. To phase out diesel and petrol ICEs from 2040, the UK government has established a firm to work on it.

Regions and countries in the UK are also setting goals to lower carbon emissions. For instance, in Scotland, the council is working towards the establishment of emission-free zones in the area while also working on rolling out the ICE vehicles from 2032. The goals for establishing emission-free regions and decreasing the use of ICE vehicles in the battery-swapping charging infrastructure market will propel.

Key Market Players

Nio Inc.

Gogoro, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

SUN Mobility Technology Center

BYD Company Ltd.

BattSwap, Ltd.

Kwang Yang Motor Company Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Lithion Power Pvt. Ltd.

Scope of the Study

By Service Type

Pay-per-use

Subscription

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50wvd3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.