The Global Wood Recycling Market is forecast to grow by $10.69 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period

Our report on the wood recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of biomass fuels, growing urbanization and literacy rate, and regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systems.



The wood recycling market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Wood panels

• Energy generation

• Others



By Material

• Paper

• cardboard

• Waste wood



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on circular economy as one of the prime reasons driving the wood recycling market growth during the next few years. Also, change in recycling targets of wood packaging in Europe and declining investments in coal industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wood recycling market covers the following areas:

• Wood recycling market sizing

• Wood recycling market forecast

• Wood recycling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wood recycling market vendors that include Alliance Forest Products, Brewer Farms Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group, Enva, FOMEX group, Green-O-Tech India, JB Recycling Ltd., Kruger Inc., LEDR Recycling, Mid America Paper Recycling, Northstar Recycling Co. Inc., Rainier Wood Recyclers, Sappi Ltd., Spencer Wood Recycling, Swanson Bark and Wood Products Inc., Sylvagen Ltd., Takeei Corp., Todco Inc., Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA. Also, the wood recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



