Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Challenges Making Yard Management Systems an Indispensable Lifeline for Yards

The global market for Dock and Yard Management Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation Management Systems (tms) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Dock and Yard Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 279 Featured) -

C3 Solutions Inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

HighJump Software, Inc.

Kaleris

Made4net LLC

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ProAct International Ltd.

Royal 4 Systems

Softeon Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 720 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Dock and Yard Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Disruptions Create Conductive Setup for Dock & Yard Management Systems

Focus on Contactless Services Augurs Well for Dock & Yard Management Systems

COVID-19-Led Social Distancing Needs Lead Yard Management to Automated Way

Pandemic Shines Light on Critical Relevance of Digital Yard Management Systems

COVID-19 Impact on Key End-Use Industries

Manufacturing & Machinery

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Transportation & Logistics

Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

An Introduction to Dock and Yard Management Systems

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

World Dock and Yard Management Systems Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Dock and Yard Management Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation & Logistics, Retailing & Parcel Post, Manufacturing, Grocery, and Other Applications

Pandemic Provides Growth Impetus to Certain Markets

Select Trends Influencing the Market

Regional Analysis

World Dock and Yard Management Systems Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Dock and Yard Management Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Yard Management Software: Efficient Tool to Beat Supply Chain Glitches

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails Market Momentum

Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

Challenges Making Yard Management Systems an Indispensable Lifeline for Yards

Salient Pain Points Presenting Lucrative Opportunities for Yard Management Systems

Companies Embrace Yard Management Systems to Augment Operational Efficiencies

Conjunction of Yard Management Systems & Drones: The Compelling Power of Two

Growing Integration of Technology in Dock and Yard Management Systems

Big Data & Cloud Technology Seek to Expand Role in Dock and Yard Management

Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2021E)

Persistent Need to Augment Warehouse Management Augurs Well

Rising Demand for Warehousing & Logistics Services to Rev Up Opportunities

Trade & Transport Logistics Are Mutually Reinforcing: Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2019

Growing Importance of Multi-Modal Transportation to Enhance Prospects

Healthy Trajectory in Logistics Domain Augurs Well

Robust Expansion in Retail Sector Favors Growth in Dock and Yard Management Systems Market

Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2020E)

Uptrend in eCommerce Widens Business Prospects

Prevailing eCommerce Trends Set to Widen the Business Case

Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global eCommerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Parcel Post Volumes Escalate Amid Rise of Ecommerce Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Parcel Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

