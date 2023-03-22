The Global Marijuana Market is forecast to grow by $48197.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.86% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marijuana Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190005/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the marijuana market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing legalization of marijuana, the rising number of product launches of marijuana, and the advent of advanced cultivation processes for marijuana.



The marijuana market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Medical marijuana

• Recreational marijuana



By Type

• Oil

• tinctures

• Flower



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in the e-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the marijuana market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of awareness campaigns and the growing millennial population in key cannabis markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the marijuana market covers the following areas:

• Marijuana market sizing

• Marijuana market forecast

• Marijuana market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading marijuana market vendors that include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Inc., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., HEXO Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lexaria Bioscience Corp, MM Enterprises USA LLC, Organigram Holdings Inc., Unrivaled Brands Inc., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Folium Biosciences, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Also, the marijuana market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

