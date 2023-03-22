Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Market Demand to Benefit from the Higher Challenges Involved in Inspecting Reclaimed Wafers

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems estimated at US$632.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

More Than 10 nm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 1 To 10 Nm segment is readjusted to a revised 21.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.9% CAGR



The E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$791.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 17.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML Holding NV

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Photo electron Soul Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $632.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

The Biggest & Worst Ever Public Health Crisis in Human History Creates a Mixed Bag of Challenges & Opportunities for the Semiconductor Industry

Growth in 2020 Slows Down, Failing to Meet Projections Drawn in 2019. Here's Why

Accelerated Digitalization Has Been the Sole Factor Keeping the Semiconductor Industry Afloat Amid Sinking Industries & Upended Markets

It's Not CIOs or CFOs, its COVID-19 Leading Digital Transformation Globally: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion)

The New Normal

Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: Definition, Scope & Technology Overview

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Here's How Dynamics of E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Is Tied to Semiconductor Manufacturing

How is Competition Evolving in this Market?

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

Global Semiconductor Metrology/Inspection Competitor Market Share (in %): 2020

Automated Wafer Inspection Gains In Prominence

With Digitalization Equaling Survival in the Present Pandemic Times, Wafers as the Heart of Electronics Will Grow in Demand, Bringing Wafer Inspection Into the Spotlight

This is How Wafers Are Beginning to Hog the Limelight

Migrating from Horse Power to Chip Power, Automotive Industry Steps Up Reliance on Semiconductor Chips & ICs: Automotive Electronics as a % of Total Vehicle Cost for Years 2000, 2010, 2020 and 20230

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Steps Up Reliance on Semiconductor Chips & ICs: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Exploding Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Pandemic Response & Resilience Strategy Pumps Up Demand for AI Semiconductors : Global Market for AI Chipsets (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Robust Renewed Spending on Industrial & Manufacturing Automation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Induced Disruptions Spurs Demand for Industrial Electronics: Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Ramping Up of Infrastructure in Datacenters Which Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation Drives Demand for Semiconductor Products & Solutions

Rising Demand for Datacenter Hardware Drives Demand Growth for Semiconductors: Global Datacenter Infrastructure Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024

Spiraling Chip Shortage & Urgent Focus on Expanding Production Capacity to Drive Investments in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Lead Times for Semiconductor Chips Continues to Rise: Average Lead Times for Chips In Weeks for the Years July 2017, July 2018, July 2019, July 2020, April 2021

Global Installed Production Capacity of Integrated Circuits (ICs) by Wafer Size (In Millions of 200mm-Equivalent Wafers) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Market Demand to Benefit from the Higher Challenges Involved In Inspecting Reclaimed Wafers

Growing Use of Reclaimed Silicon Wafers Steps Ups the Onus of Quality Control & Inspection Technologies: Global Opportunity in Silicon Reclaimed Wafers (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Multi-Beam Inspection Technology Rises in Prominence & In Revenue Potential

Rise of Smart E-Beam for Defect Identification & Analysis in the Nanoscale Technology Nodes

Continued Technology Innovation Remains Crucial for Future Growth

E-Beam Inspection Technology: Speed Remains Major Bottleneck

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



